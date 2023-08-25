Rams vs. Broncos prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 3
The Broncos and Rams are both 0-2 this preseason. Both of the Broncos losses have been by one-point while the Rams have lost to the Chargers and Raiders both by a score of 34-17.
By Josh Yourish
Somebody is going to have to win this preseason finale between the 0-2 Los Angeles Rams and the 0-2 Denver Broncos. LA has lost to the Chargers and the Raiders so far while the Broncos have been bested by Arizona and San Francisco.
Stetson Bennett is getting a good long look in LA this preseason, but he doesn’t have much help on the roster around him. He’ll face Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci who is getting some snaps late in games for Denver.
The Broncos are favored in this one, but whether you want to bet on Sean McVay or Sean Payton, you can find great odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook. Plus this great promo for FanDuel. Just sign up, deposit $5 and bet on this Rams-Broncos preseason matchup to receiver $200 in bonus bets win or lose. You’ll even be set up for the rest of the season with $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
Rams vs. Broncos odds, spread and total
Rams vs. Broncos prediction and pick
This is simple for me. I’m fading the Rams again, just like I did last week and the week before. Going all-in for a Super Bowl has a price and that price is a lack of depth in the years to follow. LA still has some high end talent, but with almost no draft picks to speak of in the past few seasons they have the most undrafted players in the league on their preseason roster.
Sure, you can find a diamond in the rough every once and awhile from the group of players that goes undrafted, but more often than not they go undrafted for a reason. Last week, Stetson Bennett was still okay, but didn’t throw a touchdown and had an interception. There just isn’t a lot of talent around Bennett and even less on the defensive side of the ball.
The Broncos have been getting Russell Wilson a lot of preseason reps and if he plays in this one it’ll be good for his confidence, that’s for sure. The Rams have allowed 34 points in both of the past two weeks and they might let up 40 this time around.
Jarrett Stidham will get the majority of snaps for Denver and he went 12/17 for 130 yards last week. Stidham is a very competent QB and that’s enough to have a big day against the LA UDFAs.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change