Raiders vs. Broncos best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Target Courtland Sutton)
The Denver Broncos have a chance to wash the bad taste out of their mouth from the 2022 season on Sunday when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of their 2023 campaign.
If you want to find out my best bet for this game, as well as all the others, you can find them in the Week 1 edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", which is available here.
In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite touchdown scorers for Sunday's game.
If you want to bet on some anytime touchdown scorers, it would probably help to have some extra money to bet with. Well, I have some good news for you. If you click the link below and sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook and place a $5 bet on any game, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets AND $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. This deal is too good to pass up!
Let's dive into my TD picks.
Anytime TD bets for Raiders vs. Broncos
- Courtland Sutton +120
- Samaje Perine +185
- Hunter Renfrow +450
Courtland Sutton +120
People forget how good Courtland Sutton is and I expect him to have a huge comeback season this year, as long as Russell Wilson can take a step forward with Sean Payton at the helm. He has only scored two touchdowns in each of his last two seasons, but if there's anyone on the Broncos that I'd bet on to produce in a big way this year, it'd be Sutton.
He also has a great matchup against a bad Raiders secondary on Sunday.
Samaje Perine +180
Sean Payton loves a one-two punch in his backfields. It was always the case when he was in New Orleans that he'd have two running backs that could go and he wasn't afraid to hand the ball to his No. 2 guy down in the red zone. That's why instead of Javonte Williams, I'm going to bet on their second guy, Samaje Perine, to find the end zone at much better odds.
Hunter Renfrow +285
We can't only bet on Broncos players. After all, there are only so many touchdowns to go around on a single team. So, if you want to bet on a Raider, I'd recommend Hunter Renfrow. He had a bad 2022 season before getting hurt, but this guy put up 103 catches for 1,038 yards, and nine touchdowns in 2021. If any resemblance of that version of Renfrow shows up, he's a great bet to find the end zone.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!