Raiders offseason moves: How can the Broncos take advantage of the "new" Raiders?
The Raiders have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2014. Is this good or bad news for the Broncos? How can they take advantage of the opponent for their week 1 matchup?
1. Coaching:
Yes, it is Sean Payton's first official game as the Broncos head coach, but he is definitely a way better coach than Josh McDaniels, a more experienced guy. McDaniels had a lot of questionable decisions during his first season with the Silver and Black, and some even cost them games. Sean is a guy who can turn things around positively for the Broncos, thanks to his coaching and offensive genius mind.
2. Double-team Maxx Crosby:
The Denver Broncos improved their offensive line in free agency and the draft after being the OL with the most sacks allowed last season. Additionally, they signed blocking tight end Chris Manhertz, who can be used in these types of games a lot, and in a helpful way for Russell Wilson. If the Broncos can double-team Crosby with McGlinchey/Bolles and Manhertz, depending on the side Maxx will be lined up, the Broncos can easily take a big weight off themselves and take advantage of the opponent since the Raiders will likely be without Chandler Jones.
3. Force Garoppolo to bad decisions:
As last year in the Broncos vs 49ers game, the Broncos can put a lot of pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo and force him to make bad decisions. Defensive turnovers will be key to win this game. If Vance Joseph can put together some good pressure combos, the Broncos will easily be able to force incompletions, sacks, and turnovers on Garoppolo, as he is a quarterback with not much athleticism and mobility to extend plays. Also, the safety role will be key in this game. K'Waun Williams is on the IR, so Joseph could use Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, and Kareem Jackson in the same play, by using one as a Blitzer, and the other ones free to get a pick on Jimmy if he underthrows his receivers.
Will the Broncos open the 2023-24 season with a dub?