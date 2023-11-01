Raiders new interim offensive coordinator should make Broncos fans laugh
What a disaster Las Vegas is right now.
The Las Vegas Raiders don't seem to do anything right, ever. Well, after firing their head coach, general manager, and offensive coordinator, their interim OC should make Broncos fans laugh. If you needed another laugh today, the Raiders can yet again provide one.
On Wednesday, the team fired head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler, and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. In the meantime, Antonio Pierce serves as the interim HC, Champ Kelly takes over GM duties, and someone you probably have not heard of takes over as the OC.
HIs name his Bo Hardegree, and he was the Raiders' quarterbacks coach. He held this role in 2022 and 2023 up until now. Well, if you haven't ever heard of Hardegree, that's fine, but you won't believe who he's a coaching disciple of.
Adam Gase. Yes, that's right, Adam Gase.
I mean, the Raiders somehow got worse even after firing Josh McDaniels. As Albert Breer notes, Hardegree was Adam Gase's right-hand man in several stops. And that's not exactly a good thing. Gase was the offensive coordinator in Denver in 2013 and 2014, and even though the Broncos had the best offense of all-time in 2013, it's clear that Peyton Manning was the reason for that, not Gase.
He then hopped over to the Chicago Bears in 2015 to be their OC. The Bears ranked 23rd in points. From 2016-2018, Gase was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and those teams never ranked higher than 17th in points scored, also ranking 26th and 28th. In 2019 and 2020, he somehow landed another coaching job, this time with the New York Jets, where his offenses ranked 31st and 32nd in points.
Gase went 32-48 as a head coach and quickly proved to be quite inept. He also hasn't coached in the NFL since, and the Raiders apparently just made his right-hand man their new OC in the meantime. This might end up being a disastrous move for the Raiders, but it's not like things can get worse for them.
Actually, the Raiders losing games is probably their best path forward, as they need to get a franchise QB in the building. Perhaps Bo Hardegree will be the conductor for the losing that Las Vegas may do the rest of the season.