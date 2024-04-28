Projecting the Denver Broncos starting defense after the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos defense certainly looks a bit different after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Outside Linebackers: OLB Nik Bonitto, OLB Jonathon Cooper
Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are the team's two-best starting EDGE players. The team should feature Jonah Elliss and Baron Browning as the backups. In 2023, Bonitto and Cooper combined to have 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 33 QB hits. From a young pass rush duo, it isn't too shabby, and you have to figure that the EDGE play will take a step forward since the DL did get significantly better.
I do still wish Denver brings in a veteran pass rusher before the season begins, but many teams will do a lot worse than Bonitto and Cooper.
Inside Linebackers: ILB Alex Singleton, ILB Cody Barton
There hasn't been much change here. Josey Jewell departed for the Carolina Panthers to reunite with Ejiro Evero, but the team did turn around and sign Cody Barton, a competent linebacker who has 257 total tackles and seven tackles for loss over the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.
Barton is fine and Alex Singleton is fine as well. It's not a great unit, but it's not going to be a liability, either.