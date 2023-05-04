Projecting the Denver Broncos starting offense after the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is about a week old and we've had time to analyze the class. What will the offense look like now that the draft is over? There may end up being a couple of changes to the starting offense after the draft.
The Denver Broncos came away with two potential offensive starters in Marvin Mims Jr in the second round and Alex Forsyth in the seventh round. I do think both players can end up being starters at some point during the 2023 season.
Aside from that, not much has really changed, but let's put it all together and take a look at the projected starting offense for the 2023 season.
Projecting the Denver Broncos starting offense after the 2023 NFL Draft
Quarterback - Russell Wilson
Hot take, but Russell Wilson is going to start for the Denver Broncos. I have faith that Sean Payton can help revive Wilson into what he was at earlier points of his career. The Broncos are simply too talented on offense to not be competent.
Running back - Javonte Williams
I'm going to go out on a limb and say that Javonte Williams will make it back to the lineup for week one. Even if he doesn't, he's still clearly the RB1 of this team. Unless Denver can somehow make a major addition at the position, Williams is the RB1, and Samaje Perine is the RB2. If Williams cannot get back into the lineup for week one, Perine will likely assume the RB1 duties in the meantime.
Tight end - Adam Trautman
Adam Trautman was a third round pick by the New Orleans Saints back in the 2020 NFL Draft and was traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2023 NFL Draft, reuniting him with Payton.
I think Trautman gets the nod over second year player Greg Dulcich for the TE1 spot. Trautman progressed from year one to year two and was probably poised to take an even bigger leap in year three, but Sean Payton resigning from the Saints' head coaching spot likely stifled that potential growth.
Trautman is an all around better NFL tight end than Dulcich at this very moment and I think he ends up starting for the team come week one.
Wide receivers - Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick
Tim Patrick should be more than ready for week one, which is awesome. Jerry Jeudy had his fifth-year option picked up, which bodes well for his future with the Denver Broncos, and Courtland Sutton would be another year removed from his torn ACL back in 2019.
I don't think that the Broncos move on from any of their top three receivers at this point in the offseason. With the additions of Marquez Callaway and Marvin Mims Jr, this unit may actually have adequate depth and enough talent to hit their strides.
If there is a receiver traded this offseason, it's likely Courtland Sutton, but again, I just don't think it happens at this point.
Offensive line - Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Alex Forsyth, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey
My early prediction for the starting offense in 2023 is rookie seventh-round pick Alex Forsyth winning the starting center job over Lloyd Cushenberry, Luke Wattenberg, and Kyle Fuller. Forsyth should have been taken much earlier than he was and honestly, even if Forsyth peaks at a low-end starter, it's still a steal.
I'd even go as far as to say that Forsyth is the most talented center on the Denver Broncos right now. What sticks out about Forsyth is his intelligence and instincts. He isn't going to overpower opponents and isn't overly above average in any particular category. He's just a darn good football player and should become the starter in my opinion.
The big-money additions of Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey are hopefully long-term fixtures. Garett Bolles should return just fine from his broken ankle and Quinn Meinerz quietly enjoyed a very good year two in Denver.
The offensive line could end up being the strength of the offense, which is saying something after last year.