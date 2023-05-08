Projecting the Denver Broncos starting defense for the 2023 season
Linebackers: Randy Gregory, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Baron Browning
The only major move of note here is that I think third-round draft pick Drew Sanders beats out Josey Jewell, who is either traded or cut for the starting ILB spot next to Alex Singleton, who signed a three-year extension with the Denver Broncos this offseason.
Randy Gregory and Baron Browning begin the season as the primary EDGE rushers, but with two unproven players on the outside, don't be surprised if the team is quick to turn to the primary backups in Nik Bonitto, Jacob Martin, and Jonathon Cooper.
This unit as a whole has an insane ceiling but also a quite low floor. All four players either have shown the ability to be great or are oozing with potential. If the unit itself can maintain continuity and stay on the field together, it should be a solid group, and as good as any unit in the NFL.