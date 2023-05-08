Projecting the Denver Broncos starting defense for the 2023 season
The Denver Broncos added to both sides of the ball in the 2023 NFL Draft and should have a solid projected starting defense for the upcoming season. Unless Denver is somehow able to pull off a major move on one side of the ball, the roster and expected starting lineup won't change.
The roster is about set as we slowly progress into offseason activities following the draft. The defense is now being run by Vance Joseph, a former Broncos' head coach who spent the last four years as the DC of the Arizona Cardinals.
They'll now have three different defensive coordinators in as many years, but the unit itself should still be solid. Let's project the starting defense for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season.
Projecting the Denver Broncos starting defense in the 2023 season Defensive Line - Zach Allen, DJ Jones, Matt Henningsen
I believe these three men will be the starting defensive line for the Broncos this season. The Broncos signed Zach Allen in free agency after Dre'Mont Jones departed for the Seattle Seahawks. Allen is a better pass rusher than Jones was, so that's something to watch out for.
DJ Jones should be back to his normal ways of being an excellent run defender, and I think 2022 draft pick Matt Henningsen cracks into the starting lineup, beating out fellow 2022 draft pick Eyioma Uwazurike. Mike Purcell also figures to play a somewhat notable role along the DL, but there really shouldn't be any surprises here.