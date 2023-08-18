Projecting Denver Broncos Awards, from MVP to Most Exciting Player
Which Denver Broncos player will be MVP in 2023? Most exciting?
By Jordan Lopez
Most Disappointing Player
Unfortunately, there has to be a negative award handed out, and it's none other than Garrett Bolles being the most disappointing player this 2023 season. He has not had the best training camp this year and has been inconsistent at left tackle.
Bolles played in the first preseason game against Arizona and did not have a great showcase. The pass blocking was not great and allowed multiple pressures on Wilson. Bolles didn't look like himself as he is coming off a brutal leg injury he suffered last season.
The Broncos signed OT Cam Fleming for a reason and this may be the reason why. If Bolles does not show consistency at the position for the rest of the preseason, Payton will not hesitate to make Fleming the starting left tackle. With that being said, I am projecting Bolles to continue to be inconsistent and lose the job to Fleming.
Most Improved Player
We have heard the praise Sean Payton has given Greg Dulcich this offseason. Labeling him as a "joker" and having that type of role in this offense. For context, Payton has said this about players Reggie Bush and Alvin Kamara. Despite being listed as TE2 in the first unofficial depth chart, Dulcich will continue to improve his blocking skills with Adam Trautman and be the most improved player on the Broncos.
Dulcich will have a huge role in the passing game. The connection between him and Wilson was growing at the end of last season. Under Payton and the new offense, the sky is the limit for the second-year tight end. It's going to be fun to see how Payton uses Dulcich in the offense and in that "joker" role.