Projecting Denver Broncos Awards, from MVP to Most Exciting Player
Which Denver Broncos player will be MVP in 2023? Most exciting?
By Jordan Lopez
Top Rookie Addition
Drew Sanders will make an immediate impact on defense in his rookie season. While Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton are the starting ILBs, Sanders is the most unique linebacker on the team. His ability and skill will earn him playing time under Vance Joseph.
Sanders is fast enough to drop into coverage and skilled enough to rush the passer. Fans should not be surprised if he creates a few turnovers and creates havoc for the opposing offense. Out of all of the rookies, Sanders will have the biggest impact on day one for the team.
Most Surprising Player
Brandon Johnson has caught the attention of two separate coaching staffs in training camp. Johnson was on track to make the roster last year with Nathaniel Hackett but he suffered an ankle injury that prevented him from making the roster. Flash forward to now, Johnson has impressed Payton and this staff to the point that he has been given snaps with the first-string offense.
With the season-ending injury to Tim Patrick, Johnson has thrived replacing his role in the offense, and has had a great training camp. The 6'2 receiver has the make-up and intangibles to be a very good NFL wide receiver. Johnson will carry his great training camp performances into the regular season and become the most surprising player to Broncos Country and the NFL world.