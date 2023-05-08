Projecting Denver Broncos in 3 years: Offensive Line
By Jack Ramsey
The Newcomers: Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers
To kick off the new regime of head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos signed two new starters to their offensive line: tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers. Both of the new linemen bring a physical nature to the Broncos that the team has been missing over the last few years. Powers is younger than McGlinchey, being 26, while McGlinchey signed with Denver at 28.
Given how young these two are, the Broncos could get a lot from them. Both contracts are set to run for at least four years, with McGlinchey's going five. As the Broncos look to build an identity of an aggressive team that plays physical up front, these two fit perfectly into what Sean Payton and new offensive line coach Zac Strief are trying to build. They should also pair well with Meinerz and Bolles, two of the more aggressive and mean linemen in the game.
McGlinchey and Powers don't just represent an offensive line rebuild for the Broncos, but a change in identity and a new era of Broncos football. If all goes well, the Broncos' offensive game will turn around drastically next year, with an improved offensive line being at the forefront of their success. Giving Russell Wilson more time and ability to move around behind the line, cultivating a strong running game, and keeping the quarterback off his back will be the key for the Broncos' offense next few years, and you best believe McGlinchey and Powers will be in the middle of that.