Projecting Denver Broncos in 3 years: Offensive Line
By Jack Ramsey
On The Inside: Lloyd Cushenberry and Quinn Meinerz
On the interior of the offensive line, the Broncos are hoping for a rebound season from LSU product Lloyd Cushenberry and another strong campaign from now-standout guard Quinn Meinerz. These two, paired with free agent signing Ben Powers, have the potential to make the 2023 offensive line one of the better groups the Broncos have had in recent memory.
Cushenberry is entering his fourth year with the Broncos, and his last one with a contract. The four-year starter is set to become a free agent following the 2023 season, and his recent struggles and injury concerns could lead the Broncos, especially under a new offensive regime, to look elsewhere for their center for the 2024 season and beyond. Cushenberry will be turning 26 before he reaches free agency, but his lack of production last year might lead the Broncos to explore other options before the 2024 season.
As for Meinerz, his recent success has made him arguably the most dependable name on the Broncos' line. Meinerz's time at left guard solidified an important cog on the Broncos' offensive line for the immediate future, but his versatility could also be to Cushenberry's doom. Meinerz is more than capable of playing center in the NFL, which would allow the Broncos to move him up the middle and slide Cushenberry out of the lineup if the team finds a player they can start at guard who would be worth sliding Meinerz and Cushenberry around. Overall, a positive outlook on Meinerz and a far more skeptical one on Cushenberry could push the two interior linemen in different directions in the future.