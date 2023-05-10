Projecting Denver Broncos in 3 years: Backfield and tight ends
By Jack Ramsey
The Tight Ends
One of the few positions on the Broncos' offensive front that seems to have some long-term stability would be the tight end group. The Broncos are heading into 2023 with a solid group, including Greg Dulcich, Albert Okwuegbunam, Adam Trautman, and blocking specialist Chris Manhertz.
Dulcich appeared to emerge as TE1 for the Broncos over the 10 games he played for the Broncos, while Albert O got more run after the initial staff under Nate Hackett was dismissed. Trautman reconnects with former coach Sean Payton, and Manhertz figures to be an important piece to the blocking game, especially after how poor the Broncos were in protecting the backfield last season. Each of the four tight ends the Broncos have on contracts figures to be an important piece for the team.
However, not all of these guys are going to last in Denver. Albert O has had his share of issues in the Mile High City, including drops, injuries, and just overall production. He figured to be the heir to Noah Fant's spot once Fant was moved in the Wilson trade, but he was quickly displaced by Dulcich and is now entering the final year of his deal. Trautman and Manhertz, while good depth pieces, do not figure to be part of the Broncos' long-term plans, at least not as far out as the 2025 season. All three of the mentioned tight ends could play important rotational roles in 2023, but it would be an incredible upset if any, let alone all three, last in Denver beyond 2023.