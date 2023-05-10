Projecting Denver Broncos in 3 years: Backfield and tight ends
By Jack Ramsey
Denver Broncos Running Backs
Just as uncertain as the quarterbacks, the Broncos have some major question marks in the running back group. Javonte Williams is coming off massive knee reconstruction, and if he can't be ready for the season, Samaje Perine is tasked with being a lead back for the first time in his career.
Perine has only run the ball over 100 times in a season once, his rookie season in Washington. If Williams is not healthy by week one, Perine could be in for a career-high workload. Granted, nothing is stopping the Broncos from adding one of the strong running backs still on the market, including the likes of Zeke Elliott, but as it currently stands, there figures to be a lot of pressure on Perine and another back currently on the roster, whether that be a Damarea Crockett or Tyler Badie.
If the Broncos do not add a back, one of the other backs on the roster would see a high level of work for the first time in their professional career. However, as the Broncos have shown before, there is always value to be found around the NFL when it comes to running backs. The UDFA running back is a gift that keeps on giving. But at this moment, Perine is slated for a career-high workload, Williams' knee is still a question, and the Broncos could look to find running back stability elsewhere. None of this bodes well for the backs currently employed in Denver.