Projected Broncos' starters who could be on the bench come week one
2. Josey Jewell, ILB
This one might come as a shock, but I do think there is a chance that Josey Jewell begins the season either on the bench or not on the Broncos' roster entirely. The team seems to be preparing for Jewell's departure at some point.
They took Drew Sanders in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While I didn't like the pick, I think it's clear that Denver is looking at Sanders as a replacement for Jewell. The team re-signed Alex Singleton to a three-year deal, and it'll be at least two years before the Broncos could realistically move on from that deal.
So, Jewell could end up being the odd man out. He has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, missing 15 games in 2021 and four games in 2022. When he's on the field, though, he's proven to be an effective player.
In fact, he had two interceptions, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 128 total tackles in 2022, he's filled up the stat sheet.
If Denver were to decide to cut Jewell, they'd save almost $5 million on their cap number as well, which is significant savings for an inside linebacker. What if Denver wants to chase an upgrade to their pass rush with the recent news of Baron Browning? Cutting Jewell and banking on Drew Sanders in year one could be an option for the team.