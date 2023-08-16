Professor Manning coming to the University of Tennessee
It was announced on Monday that legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, is returning to the University of Tennessee -- his alma mater -- as a professor in the College of Communication and Information Facility.
Before his legendary NFL career, Peyton Manning attended the University of Tennessee, where he played college football, and graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Speech Communication.
Manning will start teaching in Fall 2023, and not everything he will teach will be football/sports related. Communication is something important that every single person regardless of the industry they work in, needs in order to be successful. Obviously, some careers and jobs require more communication, and Peyton has shown on and off the field that he is the perfect professor for communication skills, speaking, and leadership.
Regarding his new job, Peyton Manning said the following ...
""My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily. I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.""- Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning, aka 'the Sheriff' was signed by the Denver Broncos during the 2012 NFL free agency. He appeared in 58 regular season games for Denver and had the following stats: a 45-12 win-loss record, 1443/2170 completions/attempts, 66.5 completion percentage, 17,112 passing yards, 140 touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. Additionally, he appeared in 8 Playoff games with the following stats: a 5-3 win-loss record, 196/309 completions/attempts, 63.4 completion percentage, 1,950 passing yards, and 11 touchdowns.
Regarding honors, during his time with the Broncos, Manning had the following awards: 1x NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2012), 1x NFL AP MVP (2013), 2x First-Team All-Pro (2012, 2013), 1x NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2013), 2x Pro Bowler (2013, 2014), NFL Passing yards and Passing Touchdowns leader in 2013 (both NFL records, 5,477 yards & 55 TDs), 1x Completion percentage leader (2012 - 68.6%), 4x AFC West champion, 2x AFC Champion, and 1x Super Bowl Champion (Super Bowl 50). Additionally, he is a Denver Broncos Ring of Honor Member, and the number he wore with the Broncos, 18, has been re-retired. Manning was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.
Following his retirement, Peyton created Omaha Productions, Peyton's Places, and co-hosts ManningCast during Monday Night Football games.