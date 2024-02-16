Pro Bowl EDGE gets permission to seek a trade and Broncos make sense for him
Former Vance Joseph edge rusher in Arizona gets permission from the actual team to find a new home. Can the Broncos trade for him and boost their position group?
Ahead of the Super Bowl, it was announced by multiple media sources that the Philadelphia Eagles are permitting edge rusher Haason Reddick to find a trade partner that would like to have his services for the 2024-2025 season.
Haason is a seven-season veteran with 81 starts throughout his NFL career. He has played for three teams so far ... the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles, recording the following stats:
- 114 games (81 starts)
- 410 tackles
- 263 solo tackles
- 69 tackles for loss
- 58.0 sacks (50.5 since 2020)
- 16 forced fumbles
- 5 fumble recoveries
- 19 pass breakups
Additionally, he is a two-time Pro Bowler and a one-time second-team All-Pro.
The Denver Broncos have a huge need at the edge rusher position heading into free agency and the draft. It was probably the worst defensive unit, only behind the defensive line. Reddick can provide that veteran presence that Randy Gregory and Frank Clark were not able to bring to the room, at least statistically.
Why does Reddick make a lot of sense for the Denver Broncos?
Besides Denver needing edge rushers, there is a very important reason why the Broncos are a perfect fit for Haason. The answer to this question is simple ... Vance Joseph. Joseph was the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator for four seasons, to be specific from 2019 to 2022. During Joseph's time as the Cardinals' DC, Reddick had his best statistical season with the team, which then allowed him to earn a big $45 million contract with Philadelphia.
Under Joseph, Reddick had career-season highs in assisted tackles (33) and pass breakups (6) in 2019, plus his first season with double-digit sacks (12.5). Additionally, he had career-highs in tackles for loss (15) and QB hits (16) in 2020.
Vance brought DL Zach Allen to Denver last season during free agency, so Reddick could be recruited by Joseph to join the Broncos and could push George Paton to make a trade for Haason.
It would require draft capital to get him, but despite the lack of the same, the Broncos would be getting a proven veteran who will help the position group.
Should the Broncos trade for Haason Reddick?