Pro Bowl defensive tackle could be offseason target for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos should look into this 2024 trade possibility
The Denver Broncos must improve their defensive front in the offseason, and a disgruntled Pro Bowl defensive tackle could be a nice trade target for the team. The run defense especially is horrid. And the pass rush is inconsistent. The main issue with the Broncos along the defensive front, in my opinion, is they have a lot of "good" players who are best suited in situational, side-kick type of roles.
Aside from Zach Allen, who is having a very good year, the rest of the players don't move the needle for me. DJ Jones is fine, but he lacks pass rush juice that the Broncos need from the DL. Mike Purcell is a nice run-stopper, but that's it. And guys like Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto are perfect backup, situational pass-rushers.
Denver doesn't have that guy along the DL. They don't have a consistent disruptor, and I think that'll be a top priority in the offseason. Last offseason, the offensive line seemed to take center focus. I happen to think that Sean Payton and George Paton are going to put a heavy emphasis on the DL this offseason. Someone who could certainly help is Washington Commanders' DL, Jonathan Allen, who is one of the best interior players in the NFL.
He's been with the team since being drafted in 2017, and seems fed up with this squad:
"“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. I play this game to win and I would love to win here for sure but I want to win first and foremost,” Allen said on The Sports Junkies show. “So that’s always going to be at the front and center of my mind and everything I’m going to be doing in my career is going to make sure I’ll have an opportunity to win.”"- Jonathan Allen
The Commanders have new ownership in place. The team also traded both Chase Young and Montez Sweat this offseason. With Allen turning 29 in January and the Commanders likely headed toward a rebuild, there's almost no chance that he'd be on the team come 2024, right? I think Allen could fetch a third-rounder, much like Young did. And if that is the asking price, the Denver Broncos need to be all over it.
Allen is about as good as it gets along the DL. He's got 39 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, and 107 QB hits in 98 career games in the regular season. He's got career highs of 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits. This is elite production from the defensive interior. I don't think there's a reason to not do this trade if he becomes available.
A hypothetical DL of Zach Allen / DJ Jones / Jonathan Allen in 2024 would be a very, very good unit. And if Denver can add some more juice off the edge, this defensive front would be freaky.