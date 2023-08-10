3 primary observations from Denver Broncos' first depth chart
- What has happened to Albert Okwuegbunam?
- Undrafted players from last year are carving out key roles
Tyler Badie is a player who has been flying under the radar this offseason, but he is also one who could be a perfect fit for Sean Payton's offense.
Badie is listed ahead of Tony Jones Jr. on the depth chart and that might come as a bit of a surprise as Jones has more experience and he has played for Payton before. But Badie is a player that really has a chance to blossom in his second year in the league.
Badie was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Missouri by the Baltimore Ravens. But they tried to stash him on their practice squad and in late December last year, the Broncos swooped in and snagged him.
That was a pretty decent underrated move at the time and it's looking better every day.
Badie accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of total offense and 18 touchdowns in his senior season with the Tigers. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at his pro day ahead of the draft and the first time he touched the ball for the Broncos, he scored on a 24-yard pass play.
There is definitely some terrific potential with this guy and he should be expected to not only hold onto the No. 3 spot on the running back depth chart, but also to make some big plays for the team in the regular season.