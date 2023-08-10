3 primary observations from Denver Broncos' first depth chart
Primary observations from Broncos' first depth chart: Two undrafted players from last season may be earning key roles
The Denver Broncos have historically been one of the best teams in the league at finding undrafted players and by the looks of this depth chart, it seems two players who went undrafted last year are moving up the ranks.
First, wide receiver Brandon Johnson had a great camp last year and it seems that he is doing that again this year. He is listed behind Courtland Sutton on the depth chart along with Marvin Mims Jr. as the top backups on the team.
That makes Johnson as of right now, the No. 4 wide receiver on the team, at worst. On another note, Montrell Washington, who most say has had a good camp thus far, is buried on the depth chart behind guys like Jalen Virgil, Kendall Hinton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
On the other side of the ball, the stock of cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian is rising. The initial depth chart has him as the top backup to Patrick Surtain II.
McMillian went undrafted out of East Carolina last year and played in just one game for the team. But his name is one that has been garnering a lot of buzz this offseason and it seems he's turning that into a potential role with this team.