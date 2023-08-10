3 primary observations from Denver Broncos' first depth chart
- What has happened to Albert Okwuegbunam?
- Undrafted players from last year are carving out key roles
With the Denver Broncos set to open their 2023 preseason slate, the team has released its first depth chart of the preseason. That depth chart has some noteworthy tidbits, including some big surprises.
The Broncos are working diligently to shed the losing image that the organization has taken on over the last handful of years. Sean Payton is in charge of the rebuilding process and it is quite likely that we will see a team this year that looks nothing like last year's Broncos.
Though the first depth chart is far from official, it does serve as a barometer of how things have gone thus far in training camp and how this coaching staff views some of these players.
With those things in mind, here are the first key observations that I made when looking at this depth chart.
Primary observations from Broncos' first depth chart: Albert O. is in trouble
It's hard to determine how tight end Albert Okwuegbunam continues to tumble down the depth chart in Denver but entering his fourth year in the league, the former fourth-round pick has done nothing but go backwards for the Broncos.
It was easy to see that he was going to have to fight and scratch to keep his job this year, but being listed fifth on a depth chart that includes five tight ends gives him worse odds than most thought.
The tight end position is surprising as a whole, with former Saints tight end Adam Trautman sitting in the No. 1 spot. But Okwuegbunam is even behind undrafted free agent Nate Adkins, who is quietly having a solid summer for the team.
The Broncos should gauge the market to see if Okwuegbunam has any trade value. They would likely receive next to nothing in return, but that would be better than just dumping him, which seems to be the path that he is on.