Predominantly Orange staff predicts Broncos vs Seahawks in Week 1
The Denver Broncos kick off their 2024 NFL Season against the Seattle Seahawks. Let's roll out our staff predictions for Week 1.
Joe McQuiston: Broncos: 24-21
I think rookie QB Bo Nix is really going to surprise people in his debut. He’s the most experienced rookie QB of all time thanks to his time spent in college so he’ll be looking like a seasoned veteran. Seattle has a bunch of unknowns thanks to a new coach and new coordinators so there might be some growing pains week one. It will be close but I’m thinking a Will Lutz late field goal will be the difference.
Sayre Bedinger: Broncos: 24-20
“I think this game is going to be tight but the Broncos have an edge with a veteran coaching staff and I think we’re going to see Bo Nix make a big impression in his rookie debut”
Lou Scataglia: Seahawks 24-17
“This may be the biggest test for rookie QB Bo Nix of his first year in the NFL. Rookie QBs just don’t play all that well in their NFL debut, and the Seahawks figure to have a top defense in the NFL under new head coach Mike Macdonald.
Denver losing in Week 1 and Nix potentially throwing one or more interceptions won’t be the end of the world. Heck, the Chiefs lost Week 1 last year and won the Super Bowl. Denver isn’t going to come out with a victory here, but I bet there is still a lot of film that Bo Nix will produce that’ll give them a ton of confidence moving forward.”
Javier Lewin: Broncos: 23-20
“I don't think it will be a high-scoring game. Both teams could establish a solid run game that eats the game clock, but Denver gets the win following a Wil Lutz game-winner.
Broncos DL with non-stop pressure on Geno Smith. They must take advantage with the uncertainties in that offensive line to facilitate coverage on their receiving weapons, forcing Geno to make bad throws and more importantly, forcing turnovers”
Cameron Parker: Broncos: 21-17
“It’s a reverse situation from head coaches Denver finds themselves in compared to couple years ago. This time it is the Denver Broncos with the veteran head coach and the Seattle Seahawks with a rookie head coach.
Mike Macdonald is a young defensive mastermind coming from Baltimore who prides himself on exotic blitzes and looks. It will be a tough test for any young quarterback.
However one area that helps benefit Bo Nix unlike the other starting rookie quarterbacks is he enters a situation with an offensive minded head coach. Nix has made himself a living throwing quickly and slowing down a pass rush. This will come in as a big factor in a very hostile environment and Payton will do everything he can to make him comfortable.
Defensively, Vance Joseph actually cannot sit on hands anymore. It is go time. Pin your ears back and pressure Geno Smith week. Get exotic with your looks. Denver gets it done with pressure off the edge and interior sacking Smith five times.
Nix eliminates the turnovers all together in a 3 touchdown performance with one rushing touchdown, thus resulting a 21-17 victory over Seattle.”
Andy Martinez: Broncos: 24- 21
“Somehow Bo Nix struggles but does what he did best in college and that’s limit mistakes in a crazy environment. Sean Payton dials up the right calls against a rookie head coach and the Broncos escape Seattle with a narrow win that no one saw coming. Bo Nix throws himself into rookie of the year conversations as a dark horse to start the year.”
Steven Kriz: Broncos: 27-16
“The Denver Broncos kick off the Bo Nix era with a bang as Nix is stellar in his debut. I see the defense giving Geno Smith trouble early, and the Broncos using long, on-schedule drives to keep the Seahawks off the field as the Broncos dominate the time of possession. Nix will go 21-27 for 262 yards, two TDs and one INT with Sutton and Mims both getting scores, as well as a 32 yard Jaleel McLaughlin TD run to cap off the win.”
Jordan Lopez: Broncos: 27-21
“I believe Denver will be the more physical team on Sunday and the best time to play a rookie HC is in the beginning of the season. Mike Macdonald is a great defensive mind but he’s still implementing his program and culture in year one and it’s a perfect time to go into hostile territory and get a win. The efficiency of the offense and depth of the defense will be the difference.”
Amir Farrell: Broncos 21-20
“Riley Moss gets his first pick and the entire secondary shuts down Seattle’s passing attack allowing less than 200 passing yards.”