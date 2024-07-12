Predicting where some Denver Broncos 2025 free agents will play next year
DJ Jones - San Francisco 49ers
I just have a feeling that DJ Jones will go home to the San Francisco 49ers for the 2025 NFL Season. He was a sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft, so he was picked by the current regime that is still serving today. After five years with the 49ers, Jones hit the free agent market and signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Denver Broncos.
And through two seasons, I do not personally believe the Broncos have gotten their return on investment with Jones. Jones has one more year left on his deal, and with him also approaching 30 years old, I firmly envision Denver letting him walk in free agency, as he simply has not been that good for Denver, in my opinion.
And with the 49ers always prioritizing their defensive front, a reunion with Jones makes all the sense in the world.
Javonte Williams - Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills do not have great depth at the RB spot behind James Cook, the brother of Dalvin Cook and one of the best young running backs in the NFL. In fact, I am not so sure Williams even makes the Broncos final roster for 2024. I could very much see Denver exploring a trade with Javonte Williams, who has unperformed since being taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
This is one of the worst decisions of the George Paton era that does not get talked about enough, but Williams does have a very strong RB2 profile, and him being a rugged, tough runner would fit well with the Buffalo Bills. Him being a nice change of pace running back behind James Cook could complete the Bills backfield, as Josh Allen is also a threat with his legs.
Zach Wilson - Dallas Cowboys
The Denver Broncos could lose Zach Wilson in free agency next offseason, but that might not be much of a loss at all. He's been the QB3 thus far, as both Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham have easily separated themselves from Wilson, who is just not cut out to be a QB in the NFL. However, he was a former second overall pick for a reason, and the Dallas Cowboys actually have the third overall pick in that same draft on their roster.
Trey Lance is on the Cowboys, and with the team potentially facing a reality of life without Dak Prescott, they could go searching for a low-cost QB to at least try out. Could that low-cost QB be Zach Wilson in 2025? Maybe.