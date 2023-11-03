Predicting the remainder of Denver Broncos schedule following Week 9 bye
The Denver Broncos have reached the bye week. Here, we take a game-by-game approach and predict how the season will finish up for the team.
Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers got the first one at home, according to these predictions, but the Broncos beat this team once every year and this time, perhaps with a chance to spoil any playoff hopes Los Angeles may still have, they do it again.
Prediction: Broncos 23, Chargers 20 OT
Record: 7-9
Week 18 at Las Vegas Raiders
Earlier in the year, the Broncos ended a 16-game losing streak against the Chiefs. They currently have a seven-game losing streak against the Raiders.
Though it would have been nice to end that streak with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders sideline, that won't happen after he was fired earlier this week.
Missing the playoffs for the eighth year in a row is certainly frustrating, but if the Broncos can close the year on a three-game winning streak and end this losing streak against the Raiders in the same season they ended the streak against the Chiefs, there will be much to build upon.
Prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 16
Final Record: 8-9