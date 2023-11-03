Predominantly Orange
Predicting the remainder of Denver Broncos schedule following Week 9 bye

The Denver Broncos have reached the bye week. Here, we take a game-by-game approach and predict how the season will finish up for the team.

By Travis Wakeman

Jan 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) and Los Angeles
Jan 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) and Los Angeles / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 29, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers got the first one at home, according to these predictions, but the Broncos beat this team once every year and this time, perhaps with a chance to spoil any playoff hopes Los Angeles may still have, they do it again.

Prediction: Broncos 23, Chargers 20 OT
Record: 7-9

Week 18 at Las Vegas Raiders

Earlier in the year, the Broncos ended a 16-game losing streak against the Chiefs. They currently have a seven-game losing streak against the Raiders.

Though it would have been nice to end that streak with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders sideline, that won't happen after he was fired earlier this week.

Missing the playoffs for the eighth year in a row is certainly frustrating, but if the Broncos can close the year on a three-game winning streak and end this losing streak against the Raiders in the same season they ended the streak against the Chiefs, there will be much to build upon.

Prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 16
Final Record: 8-9

