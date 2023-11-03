Predicting the remainder of Denver Broncos schedule following Week 9 bye
The Denver Broncos have reached the bye week. Here, we take a game-by-game approach and predict how the season will finish up for the team.
Week 15 at Detroit Lions
It never used to be considered a daunting task to face the Detroit Lions, but they really are one of the most complete teams in the league this season. They have a great head coach in Dan Campbell, a strong offensive line that powers a terrific rushing attack, an opportunistic defense and a quarterback that understands the system and exactly what he needs to do in order to be successful.
I don't like the Broncos' chances in this one... at all.
Prediction: Lions 27, Broncos 17
Record: 5-9
Week 16 vs. New England
The playoffs are basically out of the question at this point, but the Broncos still find a way to play inspired football and take advantage of an inferior opponent at home.
The Patriots are a bad football team, one that could be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft at this point. If these games go as predicted here, the Broncos are going to be a frustrated football team. They end up putting together a great game and getting a lopsided victory out of it.
Prediction: Broncos 24, Patriots 9
Record: 6-9