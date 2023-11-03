Predicting the remainder of Denver Broncos schedule following Week 9 bye
The Denver Broncos have reached the bye week. Here, we take a game-by-game approach and predict how the season will finish up for the team.
Week 13 at Houston Texans
When the schedule was released, this was a game that most fans assumed would be a win, but the Texans have been a lot better than most expected and that includes the play of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
But the Broncos won't be able to afford too many more losses at this point if they want to make the playoffs, and they'll play with extra focus in this one as Sean Payton outduels rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Prediction: Broncos 20, Texans 16
Record: 5-7
Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers
This will be an important game for both of these teams at this juncture of the season and the Broncos seem to beat the Chargers every season. But that will likely come at home as the Chargers are still a better team than their record indicates, they just lose a lot of games due to bad coach decisions.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 23
Record: 5-8