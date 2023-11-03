Predicting the remainder of Denver Broncos schedule following Week 9 bye
The Denver Broncos have reached the bye week. Here, we take a game-by-game approach and predict how the season will finish up for the team.
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Like the Broncos, the Vikings have turned their season around as well. After an 0-3 start, they now sit at 4-4 and would be a playoff team if the season ended today. However, the season-ending injury suffered by Kirk Cousins last Sunday changes things dramatically.
The Vikings will be without Cousins and they could also still be without Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for this game. The Broncos need to take advantage of that and get this victory.
Prediction: Broncos 26, Vikings 14
Record: 4-6
Week 12 vs. Cleveland Browns
This is a difficult game to predict, again because of the quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson has been banged up in recent weeks, but the Browns have been playing well even with P.J. Walker at quarterback.
The Browns feature one of the league's better defenses and that will be the difference in this one. It would be a big home win for the Broncos to be able to get, but the Browns have been playing good football and they get this one in a low-scoring affair.
Prediction: Browns 16, Broncos 13
Record: 4-7