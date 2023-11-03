Predicting the remainder of Denver Broncos schedule following Week 9 bye
The Denver Broncos have reached the bye week. Here, we take a game-by-game approach and predict how the season will finish up for the team.
The Broncos will be one of four teams on a bye in Week 9 and after not making a trade ahead of Tuesday's deadline, as many thought they would, the team will gear up for its next game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
Though they are 3-5, the outlook on the remainder of this season looks much different for the Broncos after back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The team could not have hit the bye week with much more momentum than it did after beating the Chiefs for the first time in eight years. You could actually make the case that they bye week has come at a bad time for that reason.
When we took a look at the schedule before the season started, we predicted the Broncos to go 11-6 this year. After a 1-5 start, things looked incredibly bleak. But with wins in the last two games, how does the rest of the season look?
Week 10 at Buffalo Bills
This is going to be an interesting game, particularly with the Broncos having an extra week to prepare for it.
However, the Buffalo Bills are still one of the most complete teams in the league and they have yet to lose a game at home this season (they lost to Jacksonville in London).
The Denver defense has done a total 180 since getting blasted by the Miami Dolphins earlier in the season and that unit held Patrick Mahomes in check twice. Can the defense do that to Josh Allen?
This has a chance to be a competitive game, but I don't see the Broncos having enough to win on the road in Buffalo right now.
Prediction: Bills 24, Broncos 17
Record: 3-6