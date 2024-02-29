Predicting the Denver Broncos starting offense in 2024
Let's try to predict the Denver Broncos in 2024.
Offensive Line: Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Alex Forsyth / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey
The NFL salary cap being set at over $255 million may allow the Broncos to keep a veteran player than they had originally planned on trading or otherwise moving on from. Perhaps that veteran player is Garett Bolles, one of the better left tackles in the NFL. Bolles has one more year left on his deal and could be extended to save some cap space.
The other notable think here is that the Broncos won't re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry in this scenario. He may cost a good bit of money and the Broncos may have other, cheaper options in the center free agent market. The team did select Alex Forsyth in the 2023 NFL Draft, so perhaps the second-year player can earn his way into the starting lineup.
All of Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey return in this scenario, and Meinerz is now eligible for a contract extension. He's one of the best guards in the NFL and is a total mauler in the run game. Meinerz is easily the best player along the OL and the one person the team should look to keep for the long-term.
This offensive line I think would still be solid. The center production might fall off a bit but with two strong guards along the interior, Forsyth may actually play well. And the Broncos could do a lot worse than Bolles and McGlinchey as their starting tackles.
So, here is how the 2024 Denver Broncos starting offense could look:
-QB: JJ McCarthy
-RB: Alvin Kamara
-WR: Courtland Sutton
-WR: Marvin Mims Jr
-WR: Curtis Samuel
-TE: Hunter Henry
-LT: Garett Bolles
-LG: Ben Powers
-C: Alex Forsyth
-RG: Quinn Meinerz
-RT: Mike McGlinchey