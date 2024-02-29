Predicting the Denver Broncos starting offense in 2024
Let's try to predict the Denver Broncos in 2024.
The Denver Broncos offense is surely going to look different when the 2024 NFL Season begins, but just how will Sean Payton's vision look in year two? It does kind of feel like the Broncos are going to draft a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, doesn't it? Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen recently reported that Payton is really falling for JJ McCarthy:
"“There’s just a little bit of steam that’s beginning to emerge locally that Sean Payton loves J.J. McCarthy,” said KFAN’s Paul Allen, the Vikings radio play-by-play announcer. “He’s a quarterback from a pro-style offense with a strong arm … a pretty reliable individual informed me over the weekend that Payton is quite enamored with J.J. McCarthy.”"- Paul Allen / Max Weisman, NY Post
Now, to be fair, this could all be smoke from the Vikings side of things, as they too need a franchise QB and are currently slated to pick 11th overall, which is one pick above the Broncos. Allen may be doing this to nudge the Vikings a bit that they will need to move up in the NFL Draft to get McCarthy before the Broncos do.
However, Allen's report could also be 100% true. I think with Russell Wilson likely out the door, the Broncos are going to take a chance on a rookie QB in the first round. However, there are 10 other positions on offense to sort out as well, so let's try to predict the entire starting unit in 2024.
Quarterback: JJ McCarthy
I just have a feeling that Sean Payton is not going to be denied. I personally believe he is a fan of McCarthy and probably also recognizes that it'll be nearly impossible to draft the top crop of QBs in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels. However, Payton and co. could have McCarthy ranked within the top three QBs in the NFL Draft on their own big board.
McCarthy did not have crazy numbers at Michigan, but when he was asked to produce, he did, and he's got a ton to like that could translate into the NFL. He's only 21 years old and is going to go within the top-10 in April's draft. The Denver Broncos are going to draft him.