Predicting the Denver Broncos starting offense for the 2024 NFL Season
Tight End: Adam Trautman
At the moment, there just might not be enough time for Greg Dulcich or Lucas Krull to prove themselves enough to be slated as the starting tight end on the depth chart. Adam Trautman has spent most of his NFL career with Sean Payton and knows the system quite well. He's also the most complete TE the Broncos have at the moment, so there might not be a reason to not start him at the moment.
I personally wish that Denver would have done more at the position, but oh well. The hope is that at some point, one of Greg Dulcich or Lucas Krull can separate themselves as a legitimate threat at this position.
Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin
There are quite a bit of bodies at the wide receiver spot for the Denver Broncos, and this is a great thing. While the team currently does not have a stud WR1 like many other squads do, their room could be five players deep, and I want to get a bit frisky here and predict that Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and Troy Franklin end up being the starters.
Franklin was a second-round talent that somehow fell to the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Sutton's status in the starting lineup is self-explanatory, and I also think similarly about Marvin Mims Jr, who clearly has the highest ceiling of any WR in this group at the moment.
This may also be the best-case scenario, as Mims and Franklin are the two young-guns, so them being able to earn starting spots bodes well for the Broncos future at the position.
Offensive Line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Alex Forsyth, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey
There isn't much to talk about here outside of the center battle, in which former teammate of Bo Nix Alex Forsyth may have the slight advantage. Forsyth was the seventh-round pick of the Denver Broncos back in the 2023 NFL Draft, and this would also be the best-case scenario, as it'd be yet another Broncos draft pick and young player to earn a starting spot.
This is how NFL teams are built for the long-term folks. Outside of Forsyth, right guard Quinn Meinerz recently signed a four-year, $80 million deal, making him one of only a handful of other guards in the NFL making $20 million per season. This offensive line could be quite good for the Denver Broncos in 2024.