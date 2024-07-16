Predicting the Denver Broncos starting defense for the 2024 NFL Season
Cornerback: Patrick Surtain II, Levi Wallace, Ja'Quan McMillian
The starting outside cornerback opposite Patrick Surtain II is going to be one of the battles of the offseason for the Denver Bronocs, as they have all of Levi Wallace, Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, and Kris Abrams-Draine figuring to compete for that spot. Mathis clearly was not able to handle it in 2023, as he was benched for veteran Fabian Moreau.
Right now, I have a hard time penning anyone into that slot other than Levi Wallace, who has been around the block in the NFL and has played for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. Wallace came over on a free agent deal this offseason, so him signing with Denver feels like their 2024 version of signing Fabian Moreau last offseason.
Ideally, one of the young CBs in Moss, Mathis, or Abrams-Draine can earn this starting spot, but with there being virtually no starting experience between the three of them, the Denver Broncos may feel most comfortable starting Wallace until the need arises to play someone else.
Safety: Brandon Jones, PJ Locke III
There isn't much to say about the projected starting safeties for the Denver Broncos in 2024. The team shockingly cut Justin Simmons, and he is still somehow on the free agent market. Brandon Jones came over in free agency from the Miami Dolphins, and Jones is someone who can play closer to the line of scrimmage, which is a must for Vance Joseph's defensive backs.
PJ Locke III was also re-signed this past offseason as well, which was the right move. Locke was impressive in 2023 and it felt like he was always around the ball. Other players in this unit include Caden Sterns, who may be the most talented safety in this room, but just cannot stay healthy, and second-year man JL Skinner.
The Broncos safety room should be just fine; it likely won't be a top unit, but let's not pretend it's going to be a huge liability.