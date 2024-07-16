Predicting the Denver Broncos starting defense for the 2024 NFL Season
Inside Linebacker: Alex Singleton / Cody Barton
There may not be much drama here, as the departed Josey Jewell paved the way for Cody Barton to sign with the Denver Broncos. Drew Sanders tore his Achilles, so it's out of the mix for most or all of the 2024 NFL Season, and the other ILB of note in this unit is Jonas Griffith, who clearly has the highest ceiling of any ILB on the roster currently.
However, Griffith is coming off of a major injury, so I have a feeling that Barton ends up starting the year starting opposite Alex Singleton, who has turned into quite the ILB for Denver. This potential starting duo is pretty average if you ask me, but I would expect defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to work in Griffith and get him some reps.
Outside Linebacker: Jonathon Cooper / Nik Bonitto
The starting pass-rushers in 2023 should remain the same for 2024. The Denver Broncos are still missing an alpha-dog off the edge, but they did take Jonah Elliss in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so maybe he could develop into someone. However, that may take some time, so the two leading sack-masters on the Broncos last year in Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto should end up starting for the Broncos in 2024.
Both players definitely played the best football of their careers in 2023, so there is reason to believe that another step forward could happen in 2024. Both players were within at least two sacks of a double-digit sack season, so there is strong reason to believe in this duo for 2024. I do wish Denver would have done a bit more with this unit, but it felt like all offseason, the Broncos were going to be more modest with their spending.
They could have chased a top pass-rusher like Danielle Hunter or Bryce Huff, but they clearly wanted to spend less and handle Russell Wilson's contract smartly. Perhaps next offseason we can see the Denver Broncos getting a little bit more frisky with their roster building.