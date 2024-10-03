Predicting the Denver Broncos next four games after solid 2-2 start
Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers probably have the right coaching staff in place, but they're in year one and the roster is just not good at all. They lack explosiveness on both sides of the ball, and stop me if you've heard this before, but they're also dealing with injuries.
The Chargers are kind of an embarrassing franchise if you think about it. They always seem to shoot themselves in the foot. After a solid 2-0 start beating the Raiders and Carolina Panthers, LA has now dropped two in a row to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. QB Justin Herbert hasn't thrown for 200 yards yet in a game this year.
And their defense has really been nothing special by any means. Denver swept the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2023 NFL Season and have had the easiest time beating them than the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
Could the Denver Broncos win their fourth game in a row? It would be the second year in a row this team has had a winning streak this long. Sean Payton's teams tend to get very hot from October on, and folks, we're in October.
Let's get frisky.
Prediction: Broncos win 20-17
Week 7 @ New Orleans Saints
What could be a very emotional game for Sean Payton, he'll return to coach a game in New Orleans, but it won't be as the Saints' head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006-2021 and retired for one year in 2022. He helped the Saints capture their first and only Super Bowl title, beating Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts back in 2009.
This is going to be a hostile environment, and the Saints have been a decent team through four weeks. I have a hard time truly believing that the Broncos can win five games in a row in this scenario. At some point, the steam of this four-game win streak I am predicting will wear off.
I could see a close Saints' victory here, dropping Denver to 4-3.