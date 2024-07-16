Predicting the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster going into training camp
Offensive Line: 9 (28/53)
- Garett Bolles
- Ben Powers
- Quinn Meinerz
- Mike McGlinchey
- Alex Forsyth
- Luke Wattenberg
- Calvin Throckmorton
- Alex Palczewski
- Demontrey Jacobs
There might be more spots available on the Denver Broncos' offensive line than it really seems on the surface right now. Four of the starting five positions up front are solidified, which is outstanding, but the Broncos have a battle going on at center between Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg. As of OTAs and minicamp, it doesn't seem like either player separated themselves and that battle will be ongoing at the start of training camp.
The Broncos signed a number of players in 2024 including veteran center Sam Mustipher, veteran tackle Matt Peart, and veteran swingman Calvin Throckmorton. They also have a couple of recent UDFAs they really like in Alex Palczewski, Demontrey Jacobs, and Frank Crum.
If their development is going well, hopefully the Broncos find a way to keep as many home-grown players as possible here.
Defensive line: 5 (33/53)
- John Franklin-Myers
- Zach Allen
- DJ Jones
- Malcolm Roach
- Angelo Blackson
A couple of players left off of this list who could be interesting this offseason are Matt Henningsen and Elijah Garcia, a couple of players who have been developing in this organization over the last two seasons. Another wild card is Eyioma Uwazurike whose status, at the time of this post being written, is unknown. He was suspended by the NFL indefinitely for gambling on games and his reinstatement can't happen until July 24 at the earliest.
As of right now, the defensive line is one of the more substantially improved groups on this roster with the additions of John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach, but Angelo Blackson is an underrated pickup as well. We'll see if any of the younger guys can make enough of an impression to stick. One undrafted player to keep an eye on here as well is Brandon Matterson.