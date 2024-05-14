Predicting the schedule for the 2024 Denver Broncos, including dates and times
Week 5: Sunday, October 6th, 1:00pm - Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals
The Denver Broncos will surely have a couple of 1:00pm start times in 2024, and the 1:00pm window for Denver has not been kind to them in recent years. They have to travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals, and no matter how you slice it, that game is going to be very challenging.
Week 6: Monday, October 14th, 8:15pm - Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Let's go with a Monday Night Football showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos fell to the Chiefs in 2023 in primetime, but that game seemed to spark something to kickstart their mid-season turnaround.
Week 7: BYE WEEK
See ya in Week 8!
Week 8: Sunday, October 27th, 4:25pm - Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
A game that had all the hype in the world when the two met to open the 2022 NFL Season, both teams are in different places now than they were two years ago. The Seahawks moved on from Pete Carroll and hired former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in his place.