Predicting Russell Wilson's stat line for every game in 2023
Week 15 @ Detroit Lions
This is an interesting matchup. The Lions fielded one of the NFL's best offenses in 2022 but also had one of the league's worst defenses. They overhauled their secondary which included additions of CJ Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and Brian Branch.
The Lions could be a deadly team to deal with in 2023 and they are my pick to win the NFC North. This might be a coinflip game but I do think this matchup has the potential to be very high scoring.
Week 15: 30/39, 321 yards, 2 touchdowns
Week 16 vs. New England Patriots
While I don't think the Patriots are going to be that threatening of a team in 2023, they'll have a top notch defense which could give the Broncos some fits. Bill Belichick is a defensive genius. Sean Payton, though, is an offensive genius.
I think this is a game where the Patriots hang around for the most part in the first half but Denver ends up pulling away. They just have more firepower and high-end talent on offense than the Patriots do, and they should have a pretty significant advantage at quarterback.
Week 16: 21/29, 224 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
If Denver only wins one divisional game in 2023, it'll be their home game against the LA Chargers. Hopefully, Denver is vying for a playoff spot at this point or has already clinched one. You'll notice that I haven't really predicted Russell Wilson to truly pop off yet.
I think that changes in this matchup. Last year, Wilson threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns when they faced the Chargers at home. Mr. Unlimited will break through for this game and light up the stat sheet.
Week 17: 29/35, 348 yards, 3 touchdowns
Week 18 @ Las Vegas Raiders
They play the Raiders in Week 1 and Week 18, which is quite the split. I don't think the Raiders are a playoff team in 2023 and at this point, they should be eliminated from playoff contention. What would be awesome is Denver having clinched a playoff spot already.
Or, perhaps, they're in a situation where they need to win to clinch a spot in the postseason. As I noted in week one, their secondary isn't great so I think Wilson can have a solid day through the air to end the 2023 season.
Week 18: 23/33, 249 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception
Russell Wilson's 2023 stat line through week 18: 394/557, 4,189 yards, 26 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 101.9 rating.
Alright, there we have it. Russell Wilson's 2023 bounceback season. I do think he limits his interceptions greatly and is a bit more potent through the air than he was in 2022. This is going to be a 10-7 playoff team built on a strong run game, sound defense, and efficient QB play.