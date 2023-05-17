Predicting Russell Wilson's stat line for every game in 2023
Predicting Russell Wilson's stat line for every game in 2023
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings
This could be an interesting matchup. The Vikings went 13-4 last year but had a negative point differential and fired their defensive coordinator in favor of Brian Flores. Flores is a great DC who should improve the unit but I also don't see this Vikings' defense as anything better than average at the moment.
Denver has advantages across the board in my opinion. However, the Vikings' recent history of winning close games could come into play here.
Week 11: 25/37, 276 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception
Week 12 vs. Cleveland Browns
Perhaps one of the biggest unknowns in the NFL is what Deshaun Watson will do in 2023. Will be return to his normal ways? He struggled quite a bit in his limited action with his new team in 2022. Kevin Stefanski is a fine head coach and the Browns have a solid roster overall, but I don't think they're a dangerous team.
Denzel Ward is going to be a handful to deal with in the secondary, as is Greg Newsome.
Week 12: 21/33, 228 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Week 13 @ Houston Texans
If the Broncos suffer a bad loss in 2023, it'll come against the Houston Texans, who I believe to be an underrated team. I really like the players they have on defense and I think DeMeco Ryans will be the latest installment of a Kyle Shanahan disciple having success as a HC in the NFL.
I think the Texans are going to be a tough out most every week. They were last year when Denver played them at home. The secondary also takes one away from Russell Wilson in a surprisingly close game.
Week 13: 22/30, 230 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Week 14 @ Los Angeles Chargers
If nothing else, one thing that has remained the same during this tough stretch of Broncos' football is the team usually figuring out a way to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers. In their second matchup against the Chargers in 2022, Wilson threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns.
The Chargers have the talent to make a deep playoff run, but their Chargers' curse and the up and down nature of Brandon Staley might prevent them from doing too much damage. LA could very easily win this game, but I don't think this is a threatening team.
Week 14: 24/37, 227 yards, 1 touchdown
Russell Wilson through week 14: 291/421, 3,047 yards, 18 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 98.2 rating
With just four games to go, Russell Wilson is enjoying a solid bounceback year thus far. He's limited the turnovers and has already eclipsed his touchdown total through the air from last year.