Predicting Russell Wilson's stat line for every game in 2023
Predicting Russell Wilson's stat line for every game in 2023
Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers defense seems to never perform up to the way it should. Their defense is littered with first-round picks. It's also important to consider the offense here as well. Jordan Love is an unknown and the Packers might not have much to work with on offense, so Denver could take control of this game and might not need to throw the ball all over the yard.
I think this is a win for the Broncos and an efficient but not flashy day for Russell wilson/
Week 7: 21/27, 215 yards, 1 touchdown
Week 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Denver is going to win this game. They are finally going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. I can feel it in my bones. It'll be a close game that'll require Wilson to play lights out, and he has that in him.
The Broncos' plethora of pass catchers are going to be the difference maker here as the Broncos will go up 28-24 late in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass to unexpected contributor Adam Trautman.
Week 8: 26/36, 265 yards, 2 touchdowns
Week 9 is the Broncos' bye week.
Week 10 @ Buffalo Bills
Oh boy. This one is going to be a tough matchup. Playing the Buffalo Bills in their stadium in primetime will be a tough game to win. Once again, Denver does have the advantage with their coaching and they do have more weapons than the Bills.
I am worried that the Bills' stout defense is going to shutdown the Denver Broncos. This game could quickly get out of control. I think the Broncos drop this game as the Bills pull away in the second half.
Week 10: 22/33, 186 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Russell Wilson through week 10: 199/284, 2,086, 13 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 101.9 rating