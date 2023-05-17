Predicting Russell Wilson's stat line for every game in 2023
Week 4 @ Chicago Bears
Denver then travels to Chicago to face the Bears in week four. Chicago is an up-and-coming team with talented players all throughout their roster. Their defense was among one of the worst in the NFL in 2023 and the jury is still out on Matt Eberflus and his head coaching ability in the NFL.
I think the Bears can take a huge step this year, but they also could be a year away from competing. Denver should win this game but Chicago is a tough place to play.
Week 4: 18/27, 220 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Week 5 vs. New York Jets
Perhaps their hardest test of the season thus far, the Broncos get a home matchup against the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets. Rodgers was traded to the Jets this offseason and their fourth-ranked defense from a year ago is likely going to be just as good.
Denver lost to the Jets last year and will have a heck of a time beating them this year. I don't think Russell Wilson is going to be able to carve up the Jets' defense like some of their previous opponents.
Week 5: 21/30, 225 yards
Week 6 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Russell Wilson did play reasonably well against the Chiefs in both matchups in 2022:
49/74, 469 yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.
He wasn't great against them, but the Chiefs are typically a league-average defense that sacks the QB a lot. They have a weird defensive dynamic.
I do think Denver beats KC in one of these matchups in 2023, as Denver lost both of their matchups against them last year by a combined nine points.
I don't think KC has anyone in the secondary who is going to be a huge threat, and I like Payton to out plan Chiefs' DC Steve Spagnuolo.
Week 6: 25/36, 249 yards, 2 touchdowns
Russell Wilson through week 6: 130/188, 1,420 yards, 9 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 102.7 rating