Predicting new teams for Denver Broncos players in 2024
Where will these Broncos players end up in 2024?
4. Russell Wilson - Atlanta Falcons
I have a theory that the longer we do not get any news on the Russell Wilson situation, the likelier it is that he is on the team in 2024. However, ultimately, I think the Broncos go in a different direction, and whether they just cut him or somehow swing a trade, I think the Atlanta Falcons make a ton of sense. First of all, the Falcons play in the NFC South, far and away the worst division in the NFL, so he would not exactly be going up against stiff competition.
Secondly, the Falcons invested a good bit into their defense this offseason, and that unit now seems to be fixed. Thirdly, the Falcons' offensive personnel is perfect for what Russell Wilson does well as a passer. The offensive line is very good. The running back duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier is arguably the best in the NFL, and there are two deep-ball targets for Wilson to use in Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
The Falcons also play in a dome and are in a good-weather division. I don't think there is a better spot for Wilson to land than Atlanta. I think if he wants to give himself the best chance to win, he'd try to get himself on that team in 2024. Falcons GM Terry Fontenot is set to enter his fourth season on the job, so I also tend to think that he needs to put a winning football team on the field sooner rather than later.