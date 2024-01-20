Predicting new teams for Denver Broncos players in 2024
Where will these Broncos players end up in 2024?
3. DJ Jones - Houston Texans
From 2017-2022, DJ Jones was on the San Francisco 49ers. He has a ton of experience playing for DeMeco Ryans, who is now the head coach of the Houston Texans. I would be shocked, honestly, if DJ Jones doesn't end up in Houston in 2024. The Broncos signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal a couple of years ago.
And I am just not sure what Jones brings to this defense anymore. He apparently excels at stopping the run, but the Denver Broncos had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL this year. Sure, that is not all on Jones, but for $10 million per season, you'd expect more. DJ Jones also provides little to no pass rush, so that is also a huge issue, as the Broncos pass rush was very inconsistent this year.
Being that the team can save a whopping $10 million in 2024 by cutting Jones, I think making this move is one of the first things they do this offseason. DJ Jones might find a contract offer with Houston and would get to play with his old coach, DeMeco Ryans. The Broncos need at least two new starters along the defensive line in 2024 and at least one new starter off the edge as well.
Even though the team might not have a ton of cap space to spend, I think Sean Payton finds a way to re-tool the defensive front. For the Broncos, it's not a scheme issue, it's a personnel issue, especially on defense. The team has little to no juice up front.