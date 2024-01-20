Predicting new teams for Denver Broncos players in 2024
Where will these Broncos players end up in 2024?
The Denver Broncos are going to be doing some roster shuffling this coming offseason, and that even includes players who are not going to be free agents in 2024. I obviously do not have sources within the Broncos organization, but one thing I can say firmly and confidently is that the team will be making quite a few moves this offseason.
They have negative cap space in 2024, so unless they want to be penalized by the league, the Broncos will work to get under the cap space. I also expect Denver to embrace a bit of a youth movement as well. The roster does feature some aging players, and I could see the Broncos taking the LA Rams approach in 2024 and beyond.
So, among players who are not free agents in 2024, let's predict new homes for them!
Predicting new teams for Denver Broncos players in 2024
1. Justin Simmons - Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are set to play in the NFC Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions are a great team, but the secondary is still a very weak spot for them. Being able to acquire a stud safety in Justin Simmons would be a great move for the win-now Lions, who are flush with cap space in 2024. The Broncos would be able to save $14.5 million on their 2024 cap number and would send Simmons far away from the Broncos.
Having to play against Justin Simmons would be brutal, as he is very talented, and furthermore, the Broncos would send him to a winning program, which is simply doing right by Simmons, who has never played in the playoffs in his NFL career.