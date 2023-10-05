Predicting new homes for Denver Broncos who could be traded at the deadline
The Denver Broncos might be sellers at the trade deadline.
4. Garett Bolles - Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are 2-2 and have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. The weak link of that offensive line is left tackle Jedrick Wills, who has been their full-time starter at the position since being drafted in 2020. Well, Garett Bolles is a better tackle, so it makes sense if the Browns were to have interest.
In fact, why not do a clean swap of Wills and a pick for Bolles? The Broncos could at least get back a tackle in return and a draft pick to use, likely in 2024. Perhaps OL coach Zach Strief is a better fit for Wills. He's also still just 24 years old. Remember, Garett Bolles didn't really turn into much until his fourth season in the NFL, so tackles can be late bloomers.
5. Josey Jewell - Miami Dolphins
If the Denver Broncos were to trade Josey Jewell, who is a free agent at the end of the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins make some sense. Jewell would be reunited with Vic Fangio, as Fangio was the Broncos' head coach from 2019-2021 and is currently the DC in Miami.
Jewell has a ton of experience playing in that defense and would likely help Miami's run defense, which has allowed the 11th-most yards in the NFL. Fangio's defense did take a while to kick in for Denver back in 2019, so maybe the Dolphins adding a proven Fangio defense player helps that unit progress.
Here's my best guess as to what type of compensation each player would net:
Justin Simmons - 3rd round pick
Jerry Jeudy - 2nd round pick
Courtland Sutton - 4th round pick
Garett Bolles - 3rd round pick
Josey Jewell - 5th round pick