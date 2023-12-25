Predicting landing spots for Broncos free agents in 2024
The Denver Broncos have a number of notable free agents in 2024. Where are they landing?
8. Adam Trautman, Tight end: Denver Broncos
Although Adam Trautman hasn't been spectacular this season, I think he will return to Denver on a 2-year deal in the 2024 offseason. Sean Payton has said on a couple of occasions that you know what you're getting with Trautman, and there's undoubtedly some value in that.
Trautman has not only been consistent, but he's been consistently available. That's obviously really important in the big picture at tight end for the Broncos given Greg Dulcich's struggles to stay on the field.
9. Jonathan Harris, Defensive Line: Miami Dolphins
Not to be a broken record with this one, but it feels like a variety of Broncos players could be destined to reunite with Vic Fangio now that he's in Miami.
Jonathan Harris was a pickup made back in 2019, Fangio's first year in Denver, and his career has blossomed to the point that he's now in the Broncos' starting lineup. I wouldn't be shocked at all if Fangio has watched Harris's development from afar and has plans on bringing him in as inexpensive depth this offseason.
10. Wil Lutz, Kicker: Denver Broncos
Things have worked out extremely well for Wil Lutz as a member of the Denver Broncos. And considering the Broncos traded to acquire him, I think they're going to figure out a way to bring him back on a new contract after the season.