Predicting landing spots for Broncos free agents in 2024
The Denver Broncos have a number of notable free agents in 2024. Where are they landing?
6. Josey Jewell, Linebacker: Miami Dolphins
I think Vic Fangio is going to be on the recruiting trail a little bit in 2024. Former Denver Broncos have been making their way to Miami frequently as of late, and Josey Jewell could be one of the next ones headed that direction.
Although Jewell has played well in his six years in Denver, he's about to turn 29 on Christmas Day and I think he and the Broncos are due for a parting of ways. If the Broncos let him go, there's probably not a more logical landing spot than the Miami Dolphins given the connection to Vic Fangio.
Jewell may want to return to the midwest to be closer to family, but I would be shocked if he leaves Denver and goes anywhere but Miami, where he would have a familiar face calling the shots defensively and familiar faces around him on the roster.
7. Fabian Moreau, Cornerback: Denver Broncos
Fabian Moreau has played well enough this season to warrant a return for 2024, even at the age of 30. The Broncos should be able to get Moreau at a decent price, though I wouldn't be surprised if they let him test the market before he ultimately returns to the Mile High City.
He's allowed just 60.5 percent of passes thrown his way to be caught, and as of the time of this post being written, he hasn't allowed any touchdown receptions.
One of the connections for Moreau on this Denver Broncos coaching staff is linebackers coach Greg Manusky, who was the defensive coordinator in Washington the year Moreau was drafted (2017). Moreau is also a UCLA alum, which undoubtedly pulls at the heartstrings of GM George Paton.
Don't be shocked to see him back in Denver on a one-year deal in 2024.