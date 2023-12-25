Predicting landing spots for Broncos free agents in 2024
The Denver Broncos have a number of notable free agents in 2024. Where are they landing?
4. K'Waun Williams, CB: Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have already been a hub for former Denver Broncos players in recent years as it is, and I don't think that's changing in 2024. The Texans have DeMeco Ryans as their head coach, and we've already talked about the connection between Ryans and Kareem Jackson coming into play, but we can't forget the connection between Ryans and K'Waun Williams.
Ryans was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco for a couple of seasons where he coached Williams as his starting slot corner. The Texans have made a lot of big additions to their secondary in recent years but giving Williams a shot coming off of injury seems like a worthwhile bargain, even considering his age.
5. PJ Locke, Safety: Denver Broncos
The first free agent on the list I have returning to the Broncos in 2024 is safety PJ Locke. I think Locke has proven himself to be quite valuable to the Denver defense, regardless of who is calling the shots at defensive coordinator. The Broncos discovered Locke when Vic Fangio was still the head coach. He played well in the opportunities he was given under Ejiro Evero.
I would go so far as to say he has blossomed under Vance Joseph. It's clear to me, at this point, that Locke has the potential to be a fixture in the secondary for Denver. I don't know what line they're going to draw in the sand as far as the overall price, but Locke coming back to Denver on a 2-3 year deal makes a ton of sense.