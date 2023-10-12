Predicting landing spots for Denver Broncos trade candidates
- Justin Simmons to Philly?
- Josey Jewell reunited with Von Miller?
Frank Clark: Kansas City Chiefs or Detroit Lions
The Denver Broncos signed Frank Clark to a free agent deal after news that Baron Browning would need to go on the PUP because of a knee procedure. Obviously, things have not worked out with this signing at all.
First of all, Clark has barely played. Second of all, when he has played, he's done absolutely nothing of note. Dating back to the summer when Clark was making comments about the Chiefs and Broncos not really being a rivalry, it just sort of felt like he was only with the Broncos because of the paycheck. It never really felt like he wanted to be part of getting this team going.
Then he was a non-excused absence at one point in training camp, and played into the fourth quarter of a preseason game. It's just always felt like Clark was sort of "around" and not really present or actively trying to help this team.
I could see a reunion happening with his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who rank 19th in the NFL at 2.6 sacks per game. It also wouldn't shock me to see the Broncos send Clark back to the state of Michigan, where he played his college ball.
Detroit's defense has been good this season, they've done business with Denver in the past, but their pass rush could be better (although the've picked things up their last three games). I think the Broncos could get at least the value they got for Randy Gregory with a late-round pick swap here.
Prediction: Late-round pick swap or 6th-round value