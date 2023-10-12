Predicting landing spots for Denver Broncos trade candidates
- Justin Simmons to Philly?
- Josey Jewell reunited with Von Miller?
- Predicting Denver Broncos trade candidate landing spots
Garett Bolles: Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns' 2023 season is sort of hanging in the balance right now, and what's really unfortunate for them is they have a Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who are whooping up on everyone they play against. What's even tougher for the Browns? They are about to have to trot out PJ Walker against the 49ers instead of Deshaun Watson.
This is a team that I could see very much in desperation mode sooner rather than later, and one of the weakest areas of their team right now is the left tackle spot. Former first-round pick Jedrick Wills simply isn't cutting it for Cleveland at the moment, and they may need to make a desperate move for help at that position.
Ironically, the Denver Broncos may be able to help. Back in the 2015 season, remember when Browns legend Joe Thomas was almost traded to Denver? Well, this isn't exactly the same type of situation, but Garett Bolles could very well be a player the Browns would have interest in at the right price.
They have already committed short-term and long-term to Deshaun Watson. They don't have a first-round pick in 2024, but they do have picks in rounds 2, 3, and 5. I think the sweet spot for a Garett Bolles trade, given the fact that the Broncos are going to have to eat some of his salary (a lot of it, most likely) is probably in that 4th-5th round range.
Ideally, you'd like to get more from a desperate team, but perhaps the Broncos can squeeze multiple picks out of Cleveland in this instance. Maybe a 5th in 2024 and a 4th in 2025 because of the trouble?
At any rate, I think the Browns will be aggressive in pursuing offensive line upgrades, and Bolles makes a ton of sense for them. Cam Fleming started most of last year for the Broncos at left tackle, so he could do it again in 2023. And Bolles is not expected to be with the Broncos in 2024 as he is set to count $20 million against the salary cap with only $4 million in dead money.
Prediction: 4th-5th round value