Predicting the first-round picks for each of the Broncos' AFC West rivals
Who are the Broncos' rivals taking in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Las Vegas Raiders (13th overall): Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU; Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington; top cornerback prospect
It's not difficult to see the Las Vegas Raiders going in a variety of directions in this particular draft class. The Raiders have been heavily rumored in the quarterback market these last couple of weeks. They have a strong connection to LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who was at Arizona State when current Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was there on Herm Edwards' staff as well.
The familiarity between Pierce and Daniels has led to a number of rumors that the Raiders could make a blockbuster trade up the order to get him, provided he falls outside of the top two or three picks.
If the Raiders stay at #13 overall, they have been connected quite a bit lately to Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., another Heisman candidate from this past season who dominated Pac 12 competition. If Penix is on the board at #13 overall, he could very well end up the next quarterback of the Raiders.
The other option that makes sense for Las Vegas in round one is the cornerback position, where they desperately need playmakers. The Raiders pick 13th overall, but they could end up being in prime position for someone like Terrion Arnold of Alabama or Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo. You don't often get to stick with a pick in the teens and still get one of the top two cornerbacks in the draft.